Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 484,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 14,544 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.0% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $172,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

FB stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $330.00. The company had a trading volume of 195,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,724,791. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.64. The company has a market capitalization of $930.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.60, for a total transaction of $90,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total value of $26,367,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,346,788 shares of company stock valued at $824,684,082. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.