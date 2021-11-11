F45 Training (FXLV) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. F45 Training has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $26.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.99 million. On average, analysts expect F45 Training to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get F45 Training alerts:

Shares of FXLV stock opened at $14.92 on Thursday. F45 Training has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.30.

In other F45 Training news, Director Mwig Llc sold 1,231,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $19,704,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F45 Training presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

F45 Training Company Profile

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.