EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.68

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.68 and last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07.

EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EVN had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $607.03 million during the quarter.

EVN AG engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environment, and All Other. The Energy segment involves in procurement of electricity, natural gas, and energy carriers. The Generation segment offers electricity generation from thermal sources and renewable energies.

