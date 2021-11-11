EvidenZ Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. During the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EvidenZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EvidenZ has a total market capitalization of $5.80 million and $245,049.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00054670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.57 or 0.00226433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00092247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EvidenZ Profile

EvidenZ is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvidenZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvidenZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

