Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.67 EPS

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

NASDAQ EVBG traded down $20.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.32. 2,242,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 0.71. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $105.23 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.44 and a 200-day moving average of $140.28.

In other news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.67, for a total value of $426,412.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,644 shares of company stock worth $3,704,409. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EVBG shares. Barclays started coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Everbridge from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

