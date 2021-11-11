Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.67 EPS

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.
NASDAQ EVBG traded down $20.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.32. 2,242,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 0.71. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $105.23 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.44 and a 200-day moving average of $140.28.
In other news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.67, for a total value of $426,412.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,644 shares of company stock worth $3,704,409. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
About Everbridge
Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.
