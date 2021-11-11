European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 18,952 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 290,729 shares.The stock last traded at $27.56 and had previously closed at $26.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that European Wax Center Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWCZ. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,495,000.

European Wax Center Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

