EtherGem Trading 56% Lower This Week (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. EtherGem has a total market cap of $580,141.17 and $6,515.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 56% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00053805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.51 or 0.00225398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.00091731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

