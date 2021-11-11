Eterbase Coin Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Eterbase Coin has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eterbase Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00053443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.85 or 0.00222463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00091963 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Profile

Eterbase Coin is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 coins. The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com . The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “ETERBASE is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with a focus on multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. As ETERBASE demonstrate, there is clearly an underserved market for a reliable cryptocurrency exchange with a robust operational and technological infrastructure on par with the large banks and Wall Street firms. ETERBASE have designed an exchange platform and membership protocol to accommodate a wide variety trading of needs, with the intention of solving a number of key problems and common annoyances affecting the quality of trading experience on the first wave of digital asset exchanges. “

Eterbase Coin Coin Trading

