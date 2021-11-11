ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) will announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ERYTECH Pharma’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ERYTECH Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($2.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ERYTECH Pharma.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ERYP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lowered shares of ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JMP Securities lowered shares of ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) by 110.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,314,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689,656 shares during the quarter. BVF Inc. IL owned about 4.98% of ERYTECH Pharma worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ERYTECH Pharma stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.30. 52,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,266. ERYTECH Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

