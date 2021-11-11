Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) Receives $26.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

ERAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erasca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Erasca during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Erasca during the third quarter worth about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Erasca during the third quarter worth about $197,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Erasca during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Erasca during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ERAS traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,605. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97. Erasca has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $24.47.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Erasca will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

