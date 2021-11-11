Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Macy’s, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Macy’s in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.81 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.60. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on M. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Macy’s from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,855,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,340,000 after purchasing an additional 132,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,678,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,037 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,727,000 after acquiring an additional 204,115 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 9.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,970,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,245,000 after acquiring an additional 412,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 11.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,209,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,148,000 after acquiring an additional 423,535 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 37.27%.

Macy’s declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

