Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $27.030-$27.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.61 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.65 billion.Equinix also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $16.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $781.41. 431,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a PE ratio of 164.51, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $816.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $798.39. Equinix has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 24.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Equinix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $890.29.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.85, for a total transaction of $827,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,083 shares in the company, valued at $17,453,561.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,042 shares of company stock worth $17,022,233 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Equinix stock. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

