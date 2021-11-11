Equal (EQL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10,539.00

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. In the last seven days, Equal has traded up 86.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Equal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Equal has a total market cap of $661,013.86 and approximately $10,539.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Equal alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00052610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.82 or 0.00216732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00091332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Equal Coin Profile

Equal (EQL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official website for Equal is equal.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.