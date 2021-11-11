EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.33.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

NYSE EPR opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.84. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 398.57, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.76.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 2,307.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,827,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,384,000 after acquiring an additional 132,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,443,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,427,000 after buying an additional 252,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,341,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,011,000 after buying an additional 110,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,731,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 78.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,884,000 after buying an additional 480,945 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.