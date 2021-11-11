EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 568,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,674 shares during the quarter. EPR Properties makes up 1.4% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $29,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,827,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,384,000 after buying an additional 132,515 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,443,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,427,000 after buying an additional 252,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,341,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,011,000 after buying an additional 110,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,731,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 78.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,884,000 after buying an additional 480,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EPR. TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of EPR stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.34. 1,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.84. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 2,307.87%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

