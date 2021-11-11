ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.80 EPS

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ePlus had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS traded down $4.16 on Thursday, hitting $123.89. 56,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,291. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.33. ePlus has a 12 month low of $77.68 and a 12 month high of $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.24.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus’s stock is going to split on the morning of Friday, November 26th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, November 26th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, November 26th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $328,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $412,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,598 in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ePlus stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,282 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of ePlus worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.