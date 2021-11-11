EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.440-$2.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.720-$8.790 EPS.

EPAM traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $679.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,205. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $311.82 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.57, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $628.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $562.33.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $584.50.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total value of $778,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,143 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,894. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.