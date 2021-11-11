EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 383,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,166,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,182,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,480,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $48.65 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.29 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.83.

