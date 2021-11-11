EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 155,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 1.2% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $41,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 116.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT opened at $275.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $281.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.86. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.14.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

