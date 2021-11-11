EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $29.51 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.8% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $29,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,999,000 after acquiring an additional 757,118 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 560.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 749,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,947,000 after acquiring an additional 635,694 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $94,973,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% during the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 474,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,111,000 after acquiring an additional 350,993 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $166.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.43 and its 200-day moving average is $158.11. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $167.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

