EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 560 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $66,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after acquiring an additional 118,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,317,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,737,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,649,310,000 after acquiring an additional 56,899 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Truist Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,933.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,012.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,832.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,625.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

