EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 29,725 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,725 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $25,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 113,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 50,521 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.8% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,450,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

BMY opened at $59.39 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.25. The company has a market capitalization of $131.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

