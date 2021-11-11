Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Sells 65,589 Shares

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 65,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $762,144.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 45,963 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $551,096.37.

On Thursday, October 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 600 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $7,710.00.

On Friday, October 1st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 87,714 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $1,248,170.22.

On Wednesday, September 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 60,731 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $859,343.65.

On Monday, September 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 60,143 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $848,016.30.

On Friday, September 17th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 18,231 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $251,770.11.

On Thursday, September 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 25,371 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $340,225.11.

On Tuesday, September 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 38,544 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $531,136.32.

On Friday, September 3rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 30,576 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $417,362.40.

On Wednesday, September 1st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 91,727 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $1,256,659.90.

Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.91. 889,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,430. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

EOSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Johnson Rice started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

