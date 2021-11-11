Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Increases Dividend to $0.84 Per Share

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.84 per share by the energy company on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82.

Enviva Partners has raised its dividend by 27.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Enviva Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 150.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Enviva Partners to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 317.0%.

NYSE EVA opened at $66.47 on Thursday. Enviva Partners has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average of $54.29.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enviva Partners will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enviva Partners stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,280 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

