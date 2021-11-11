Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $310-312 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.41 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.410-$2.410 EPS.
NYSE:ENV traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,793. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.78. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.
Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.
Envestnet Company Profile
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
