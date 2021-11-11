Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $310-312 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.41 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.410-$2.410 EPS.

NYSE:ENV traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,793. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.78. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

