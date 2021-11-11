Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) PT Raised to $89.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

ENV stock opened at $83.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.44 and a beta of 1.22. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.78.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 2,168.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Envestnet by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. 99.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

