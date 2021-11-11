Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.490-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$312 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.45 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.410-$2.410 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.19. 6,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.40 and a beta of 1.22. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.78.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.29.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

