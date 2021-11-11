Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.177-1.179 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.410-$2.410 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENV. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.29.

Shares of Envestnet stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $83.35. 7,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 181.40 and a beta of 1.22. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $88.45.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

