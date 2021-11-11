Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.177-1.179 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.410-$2.410 EPS.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENV. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.29.
Shares of Envestnet stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $83.35. 7,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 181.40 and a beta of 1.22. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $88.45.
About Envestnet
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
