Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Increases Dividend to $1.01 Per Share

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 1.01 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

Entergy has raised its dividend by 6.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Entergy has a payout ratio of 63.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Entergy to earn $6.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.

NYSE:ETR opened at $103.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.30 and a 200 day moving average of $105.83. Entergy has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

