EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.50 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of EnPro Industries in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.60. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.33.

Shares of NPO opened at $108.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.53. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $64.96 and a 52 week high of $109.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 16.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 499,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,547,000 after buying an additional 70,357 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 72.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 17,599 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 20.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.54%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

