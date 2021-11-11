Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of Ennis worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ennis in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Ennis in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after buying an additional 34,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after buying an additional 33,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ennis stock opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.10. Ennis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $22.24. The firm has a market cap of $519.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.52.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $100.45 million during the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.74%.

Ennis Profile

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

