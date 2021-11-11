Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.82

Shares of Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.82 and last traded at $29.07, with a volume of 9841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $43,808,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $27,641,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $4,183,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $2,725,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Engagesmart in the third quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

