Endurant Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 140,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,000. Veracyte makes up approximately 1.5% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Endurant Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of Veracyte as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $872,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,777,000 after purchasing an additional 57,275 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Veracyte by 107,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 19,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Veracyte by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

In other Veracyte news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $95,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total transaction of $145,106,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,431 shares of company stock worth $145,965,291 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCYT traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.15. 10,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,427. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.57. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 0.78. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

