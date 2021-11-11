Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) to announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.01 by 0.20. The business had revenue of 1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.14 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EDR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.31.

Endeavor Group stock opened at 27.23 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of 22.02 and a 52-week high of 33.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 26.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total value of 7,146,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,084,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,922,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,458,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

