Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has a C$54.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENB. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.72.

TSE:ENB opened at C$52.74 on Monday. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$37.33 and a 12-month high of C$54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.85 billion and a PE ratio of 18.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$51.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 116.73%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

