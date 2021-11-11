Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.21

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.21 and traded as high as $6.94. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 45,347 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $270.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $253.73 million for the quarter.

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

