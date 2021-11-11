Emercoin (EMC) Price Tops $0.0610 on Top Exchanges

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $15,451.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,346,637 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

