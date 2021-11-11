Eli Lilly and Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Eli Lilly and has raised its dividend payment by 42.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Eli Lilly and has a dividend payout ratio of 40.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eli Lilly and to earn $8.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $264.65 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $138.61 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,429 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,625. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eli Lilly and stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Eli Lilly and worth $877,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.18.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

