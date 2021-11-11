Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Trading Down 9.5%

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) fell 9.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$11.99 and last traded at C$12.42. 1,140,801 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 865,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.73.

Several research firms have weighed in on EFN. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CSFB set a C$19.00 target price on Element Fleet Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.50 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.21.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

