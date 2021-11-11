Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Shares Down 1%

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF)’s stock price was down 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 7,953 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 146,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00.

About Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF)

Electrovaya, Inc develops and manufactures proprietary Lithium Ion. The firm engages in designing, developing and manufacturing batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications. Its main businesses include lithium-ion batteries to power MHEVs including forklifts and Automated Guided Vehicles, as well as accessories such as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and specialty applications which require complex power solutions, including competencies in building systems for third parties.

