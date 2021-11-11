Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.150-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.63 billion-$2.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.74 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.950-$6.950 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.28. 2,058,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,527,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.82. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $116.41 and a one year high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.19.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total transaction of $116,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $1,276,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,830 shares of company stock worth $5,650,989. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

