eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) PT Lowered to $40.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Truist Securities from $100.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 30.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EHTH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Get eHealth alerts:

EHTH stock opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. eHealth has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $93.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.84 and a beta of -0.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that eHealth will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,611,000 after purchasing an additional 170,520 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,873,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,475,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 100.0% in the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,168,000 after purchasing an additional 750,501 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 8.3% in the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,145,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,919,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 5.7% in the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,130,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,023,000 after purchasing an additional 60,670 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.