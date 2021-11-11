eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) PT Lowered to $40.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Truist Securities from $100.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 30.98% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EHTH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.
EHTH stock opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. eHealth has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $93.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.84 and a beta of -0.19.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,611,000 after purchasing an additional 170,520 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,873,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,475,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 100.0% in the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,168,000 after purchasing an additional 750,501 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 8.3% in the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,145,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,919,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 5.7% in the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,130,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,023,000 after purchasing an additional 60,670 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About eHealth
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
