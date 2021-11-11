Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.27.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EDIT. Truist raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT traded down $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,581. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.20.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. The business had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,561,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 440.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 56,269 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

