ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price target upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ECN Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ECN Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Shares of ECNCF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,581. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.90. ECN Capital has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

