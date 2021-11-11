EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 1.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.59. 588,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,634. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. EchoStar has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $28.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EchoStar stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of EchoStar worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

