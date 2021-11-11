EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 1.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:SATS traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.59. 588,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,634. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. EchoStar has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $28.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.
About EchoStar
EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.
