Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ebix had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
EBIX traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Ebix has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $64.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.40. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 2.72.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Ebix’s payout ratio is 11.32%.
About Ebix
Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.
