Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ebix had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

EBIX traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Ebix has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $64.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.40. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 2.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Ebix’s payout ratio is 11.32%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ebix stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ebix were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

