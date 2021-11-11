Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ebix were worth $14,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebix in the second quarter worth about $380,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 26.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,061,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,992,000 after acquiring an additional 223,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 23.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ebix stock opened at $35.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 2.72. Ebix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.40.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.80 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. Ebix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.32%.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

