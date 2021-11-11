EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Sets New 52-Week High at $202.10

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $202.10 and last traded at $202.06, with a volume of 4454 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $200.54.

EGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.90.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 116.88%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.