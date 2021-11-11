Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes FORCE(TM). Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

Shares of DYN stock opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $735.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.69. Dyne Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $32.31.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19). As a group, research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $42,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 59.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 23.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 54,891 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 57.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 86,914 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 160.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

