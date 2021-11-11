Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,921,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,010 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $287,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DT. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $3,907,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,602 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Summit Insights increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.55.

DT opened at $72.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 258.54, a PEG ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.39. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.65 and a 1-year high of $80.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.94.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.